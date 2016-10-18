UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 18 China Star Entertainment Ltd :
* Maximum net proceeds from placing is estimated to be approximately hk$77.64 million
* Intends to use net proceeds from placing for film production
* Company and vms securities limited entered into placing agreement
* Company has agreed to place and placing agent has agreed to procure subscriptions for a maximum of 150.6 million placing shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources