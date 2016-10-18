Oct 18 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd -

* On october 14, 2016, received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* Warning letter is connected with an FDA Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) inspection of the company's godollo manufacturing facility

* FDA letter cites deficiencies in manufacturing operations and laboratory controls, and in the company's data integrity program

* Undertaken corrective actions to address both specific concerns raised by investigators and underlying causes of those concerns

* FDA inspection of co's godollo manufacturing facility conducted from Jan 21, 2016 through Jan 29, 2016