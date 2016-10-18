Oct 18 Stella International Holdings Ltd :

* Group entered into investment agreement with max group

* "under investment agreement, restructuring of group's prc retail business shall take place"

* Stella international holdings - stella fashion (or its designated nominee) may subscribe for up to 20% of enlarged issued share capital of max group

* Agreement in connection with grants of stella call option, max warrant and max put option