BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Oct 18 SM Energy Co :
* Expects to run 11 rigs in 2018 in Permian's Midland basin - conf call
* Says no current plans to sell equity - conf call
* Says expect to align capex and cash flow in 2019 - conf call
* Says expects to outspend cash flow by $175 million in 2017 - conf call
* Says projected outspend expected to be funded through "further portfolio management" including sale of some Eagle Ford assets - conf call
* Says have begun the process to sell interest in the non-operative Eagle Ford asset - conf call Further company coverage:
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru