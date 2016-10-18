UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 18 Flyke International Holdings Ltd
* Co, Southern Global Holdings And Everlink Development Ltd entered into a non-legally binding investment framework agreement
* Agreement in relation to proposed restructuring of business and finances of group
* "Investor a and company agree to terminate exclusivity agreement"
* Trading in shares will continue to be suspend
* Subsequent to entering into of exclusivity agreement, investor a wishes to undertake proposed restructuring with investor B
* Restructuring will have scheme of arrangement to be entered into between co & its creditors to discharge & compromise all its liabilities
* Proposed restructuring may also include acquisition of certain assets by company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources