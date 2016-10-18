Oct 18 Assurant Inc
* Assurant Inc - announced preliminary q3 2016 consolidated
net income in range of $127 million to $157 million
* Assurant Inc - sees FY 2016 net operating income to
decline modestly from 2015
* Assurant Inc - in Q3 2015, there were no reportable
catastrophe losses.
* Assurant Inc says preliminary Q3 2016 net operating
income in range of $54 million to $66 million compared to $104
million in q3 2015
* Assurant Inc- Q3 2016 results declined year-over-year
primarily due to $32 million to $34 million of after-tax
reportable catastrophe losses
* Assurant Inc - sees 2016 assurant specialty property's net
earned premiums and net operating income to decrease from 2015
levels
* Assurant-2016 overall results for assurant specialty
property to reflect catastrophe losses including claims from
hurricane matthew, a q4 catastrophe
