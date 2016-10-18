Oct 19 Godfreys Group Ltd

* restructuring costs of up to $2.0 million in fy17

* godfreys to rebalance store portfolio to embrace a franchise-led model

* up to 60 corporate stores to be converted to franchise stores over 3 years

* cash generated from this restructure will be used to reduce debt and pay dividends

* underlying earnings guidance for fy 2017 of sales $180 m - $182 m

* oard will also conduct an assessment of carrying value of intangible assets as a result of strategic review.

* conversion of approximately 18 company stores to franchise stores in fy17 will deliver immediate cash flow benefits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: