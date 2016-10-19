UPDATE 1-Trust banks plan to sue Toshiba over 2015 accounting scandal
* Suits comes as Toshiba grapples with fresh writedown crisis
Oct 19 Arowana International Ltd
* Arowana international - ASH subscription for Vivopower International shares to be undertaken by ARWA will now be an amount between US$22.0m and US$84.5m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Suits comes as Toshiba grapples with fresh writedown crisis
TOKYO, Jan 30 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday morning after a stronger yen weakened export sentiment, while financial companies tumbled after data showed the US economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace.
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: