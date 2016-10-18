Oct 18 At & S :

* Now assumes revenue growth of 4-6 pct for financial year 2016/17 (original guidance: 10-12 pct) and an EBITDA margin of 15-16 pct (original guidance: 18-20 pct)

* Expects - unchanged and as originally forecast - higher depreciation for financial year 2016/17 of an additional 40 million euros ($43.97 million) from Chongqing project compared to financial year 2015/16

* Existing production capacities are limited and combined with current lower prices and product mix, this will have an influence on revenue development for financial year 2016/17

* Is preparing next technology generation in core business for segment mobile devices & substrates, earlier than originally planned

* Required technological adjustments of production equipment will lead to temporarily reduced capacities at Shanghai plant and decrease revenue potential for financial year 2016/17

* Flatter ramp of IC substrates plant in Chongqing, China, will additionally negatively influence original guidance for revenue and profitability for financial year 2016/17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)