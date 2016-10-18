Oct 18 Nikkei:

* Sac's Bar Holdings likely will report 15 percent drop in operating profit on the year to around 2 billion yen ($19.2 million) for April-September half - Nikkei

* For the full year, Sac's Bar Holdings Inc sees 2 percent increase in operating profit to 4.8 billion yen - Nikkei

* Sac's Bar Holdings Inc plans to cut prices on women's handbags in second half in a bid to bolster sales - Nikkei