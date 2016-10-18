Oct 18 Vantiv Inc
* Vantiv-Existing credit facilities of certain units of
vantiv were amended pursuant to second amended and restated loan
agreement, dated as of Oct. 14
* Vantiv-Second amended and restated loan agreement provides
for senior secured credit facilities comprised of $765.0 million
tranche b term loan maturing in oct 2023
* Vantiv inc- second amended and restated loan agreement
provides for senior secured credit facilities comprised of a
$2,469.375 million tranche a term loan
* Vantiv -amended agreement provides for senior secured
credit facilities also comprised of $650 million maturing in
october 2021 - sec filing
Source text (bit.ly/2ef8hz9)
