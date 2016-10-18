Oct 18 Vantiv Inc

* Vantiv-Existing credit facilities of certain units of vantiv were amended pursuant to second amended and restated loan agreement, dated as of Oct. 14

* Vantiv-Second amended and restated loan agreement provides for senior secured credit facilities comprised of $765.0 million tranche b term loan maturing in oct 2023

* Vantiv inc- second amended and restated loan agreement provides for senior secured credit facilities comprised of a $2,469.375 million tranche a term loan

* Vantiv -amended agreement provides for senior secured credit facilities also comprised of $650 million maturing in october 2021