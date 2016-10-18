UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 19 Tabcorp Holdings Ltd
* tabcorp and tatts to combine
* pro forma enterprise value of approximately $11.3 billion , revenue of over $5 billion
* Combined group expected to undertake a $500 million share buyback
* transaction expected to be eps accretive (before significant items) and value accretive for both tabcorp and tatts shareholders
* combined group expected to target a dividend payout ratio of 90% of net profit after tax, before significant items
* completion expected mid-2017 following tatts shareholder
* transaction is unanimously recommended by boards of tabcorp and tatts
* combination expected to deliver at least $130 million of annual ebitda synergies and business improvements
* Deal is expected to result in at least $50 million per annum of additional funding to australian racing industry
* transaction implies a value of $4.34 per tatts share
* combined group expected to target a dividend payout ratio of 90% of npat
* deal in which tatts shareholders will receive 0.80 tabcorp shares plus 42.5 cents cash for each tatts share held
* directors of tabcorp and tatts believe transaction represents compelling opportunity to create significant value for tabcorp and tatts shareholders
* tatts intends to pay its shareholders a fully-franked special dividend of 20 cents per share immediately prior to implementation
* David Attenborough will be managing director and chief executive officer of combined group and damien johnston will be chief financial officer
* Board will be comprised of existing tabcorp board of directors with Paula Dwyer as chairman
* Tatts chairman Harry Boon will join board of combined group as a non-executive director
* Transaction costs are estimated at approximately $90 million.
* Both tabcorp and tatts expect to continue to pay dividends in ordinary course until implementation of transaction
* on completion, existing tabcorp shareholders will own approximately 42% of combined group, tatts shareholders will own approximately 58%
* Under implementation deed tatts is able to pay a special dividend of up to 25 cents per share
* Tabcorp - tatts intends to pay shareholders fully-franked special dividend of 20 cents per share immediately prior to implementation of transaction
* australiansuper, one of tatts' largest shareholders, has indicated that it intends to vote its tatts shares in favour of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources