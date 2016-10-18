Oct 18 Esterline Technologies Corp
* Says on Oct. 18, company entered into an agreement with
First Pacific Advisors, Llc and certain of its affiliates - SEC
filing
* Says Co agreed that board of directors of company will
increase its size to ten directors
* Says board will also act to nominate new independent
director for election
* Says First Pacific Advisors, Llc, certain of its
affiliates beneficially own about 12.6 percent of common stock
of Esterline Technologies
* Says Pacific Advisors to have right to submit potential
candidates to nominating, corporate governance committee for
election as director
* Says FPA will have right to submit potential candidates to
nominating and corporate governance committee
