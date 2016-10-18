Oct 19 Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd

* Yuzhou properties- intends to use proceeds of notes for refinancing its existing indebtedness and, to lesser extent, for general working capital purposes

* Yuzhou properties co ltd - issuance of us$250 million 6.00% senior notes due 2023

* Yuzhou properties co - on 18 oct, co and unit guarantors entered into purchase agreement

* Yuzhou properties - estimated net proceeds of proposed notes issue will amount to approximately us$246.3 million