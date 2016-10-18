Bangladesh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, sees inflation below target
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
Oct 19 Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd
* Yuzhou properties- intends to use proceeds of notes for refinancing its existing indebtedness and, to lesser extent, for general working capital purposes
* Yuzhou properties co ltd - issuance of us$250 million 6.00% senior notes due 2023
* Yuzhou properties co - on 18 oct, co and unit guarantors entered into purchase agreement
* Yuzhou properties - estimated net proceeds of proposed notes issue will amount to approximately us$246.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
DUBAI, Jan 29 The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)