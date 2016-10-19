BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines says FY net interest income 14.83 bln pesos
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
Oct 19 Argosy Property Ltd
* Reached an agreement to redevelop value add property at 180 Hutt Road in Wellington
* Redevelopment has an estimated cost of NZ$9.39 million
* Argosy has conditionally entered into a new nine-year lease with fletcher distribution limited (FDL) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless