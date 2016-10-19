Oct 19 Pioneer Embroideries Ltd

* Dope dyed polyester yarn plant at Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh expected to be completed in January, 2017

* Pioneer Embroideries says ongoing expansion shall have an outlay of approximately INR 350 million Source text: [Pioneer Embroideries Limited has informed the Exchange that the Company s major expansion project at its Dope Dyed Polyester Yarn (DDPY) plant at Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh, is currently in full swing and is expected to be completed in January, 2017]