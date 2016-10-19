UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 19 Hotel Chocolat Group Plc
* Today announces its preliminary results for period ended 26 June 2016.
* Revenue up 12 pct to 91.1 mln stg (2015: 81.1 mln stg), proforma revenue of 92.6 mln stg (2015: 82.6 mln stg)
* Pre-Tax profit (pre-exceptional) up 181 pct to 8.2 mln stg (2015: 2.9 mln stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources