Oct 19 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
:
* Sun Pharma & ICGEB announce new exclusive collaboration to
develop novel dengue vaccine for India & global markets
* Says current collaboration is focussed on developing a
novel, safe & effective vaccine for the prevention of dengue
* Sun pharma to explore global commercialisation
opportunities for vaccine across India, emerging markets,
western Europe, Japan, USA
* Sun Pharma to set-up dengue vaccine advisory group to
provide technical,regulatory support to vaccine development
program
* Co to be exclusively responsible for all regulatory
filings for product globally including CDSCO-India, WHO, USFDA,
EMA, MHRA, etc
