Oct 19 Beijer Ref
* Operating profit for Q3 of 2016 amounted to SEK 173m (181)
* Q3 net sales increased by 5.4 per cent compared with
corresponding period in previous year and amounted to SEK 2,461m
(2,335)
* Says increase is mainly due to the acquisition of HRP in
the United Kingdom and Realcold in Australia/New Zealand
* Says weak month of July. Organic growth in august and
september.
* Says we are working with our own organisation and our cost
side, and are also continually evaluating new acquisition
opportunities
* Outcome for quarter is lower than anticipated, but
development in august and september gives us confidence for next
quarter
