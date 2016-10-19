Oct 19 Elisa Oyj :

* Q3 revenue 419 million euros (Reuters poll 418 million euros)

* Q3 EBITDA 154 million euros (Reuters poll 151 million euros)

* Says macroeconomic environment in Finland is still expected to be weak in 2016

* Full-year revenue is estimated to be slightly higher than in 2015

* Comparable full-year EBITDA is anticipated to be slightly higher than in 2015

* Full-year capital expenditure is expected to be a maximum of 12 per cent of revenue Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

