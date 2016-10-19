Oct 19 Efore Plc :

* Intends to initiate cost savings program immediately

* Is targeting up to 7 million euros ($7.7 million) annual savings in fixed costs.

* Implementation period for program is estimated to continue at end of 2016

* Substantial one-time costs related to actions from planned cost savings program and outsourcing of production are estimated to be about 5 million-6 million euros Source text for Eikon:

