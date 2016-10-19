Oct 19 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: Commerzbank's digital revamp will weigh on profitability and capital build-up
* Moody's: Commerzbank's planned reorganisation will burden profitability during the
2016-2018 period and restrict capital build-up
* Moody's: Commerzbank's revamp over the longer term should help bank to improve leverage,
free up capital for investment,reduce earnings volatility
* Moody's: views revamp positively over longer term, with Commerzbank reducing balance sheet
to below 500 billion euros by 2020, improving leverage ratio
