* Refinements to Basware's strategy targets and focus on execution

* For the period from 2017 to 2020, Basware will focus on three key metrics aimed atboosting cloud revenues

* Expects for period from 2017 to 2020 cloud revenues to increase by more than 20% CAGR on an organic basis

* Targets annual net sales greater than 220 million euros ($241.58 million) in 2017-2020

* Expects recurring revenue about 80% of net sales in 2017-2020

