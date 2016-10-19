Oct 19 Basware Oyj :

* Revises its organic revenue guidance for 2016

* Organic growth at constant currencies is expected to be flat for 2016

* Revenues from Saas and Basware's network are expected to continue to grow for rest of 2016

* Adjusted EBITDA for 2016 is expected to be around breakeven, in line with original guidance Source text for Eikon:

