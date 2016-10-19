Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 19 Basware Oyj :
* Revises its organic revenue guidance for 2016
* Organic growth at constant currencies is expected to be flat for 2016
* Revenues from Saas and Basware's network are expected to continue to grow for rest of 2016
* Adjusted EBITDA for 2016 is expected to be around breakeven, in line with original guidance Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)