Oct 19 Agasti Holding ASA :

* Intelco Concept AS, company owned by Øystein Tvenge with family, has acquired 98.1 million shares in Agasti Holding to agreed price 0.0340 Norwegian crown per share

* After acquisition Intelco Concept to own 98.1 million shares in Agasti Holding, which represents stake of 33.33 percent

* Intelco Concept will require board in Agasti to call EGM to reverse previous resolutions regarding liquidation and de-listing of its shares from Oslo Børs

* Intelco Concept also calls for amendment of Agasti's name, including amendment of articles of association

