BRIEF-Bluglass expects to record operating loss for 6 months ended 31 Dec 2016
* Expects to record an operating loss for 6 months ended 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Bastei Luebbe AG :
* Consolidated revenue amounted to 104.9 million euros ($115.15 million) in 2015/2016 financial year after 110.2 million euros in previous year
* Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (group EBITDA) amounted to 6.7 million euros in 2015/2016 financial year compared with 10.4 million euros in previous year
* Adjustment meant that group earnings in 2014/2015 and 2015/2016 financial years was 7.2 million euros and 7.9 million euros lower respectively
* Following change in measurement, net profit of bastei lübbe group for 2015/2016 financial year amounted to -0.3 million euros after 3.0 million euros in previous year
* Expects consolidated revenue to increase significantly to eur 150-160 million in 2016/2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9110 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expects to record an operating loss for 6 months ended 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 29 Silicon Valley took the lead over the weekend in corporate resistance to President Donald Trump's clampdown on immigration, financing legal opposition, criticizing the plan, as well as helping employees ensnared by his executive order.