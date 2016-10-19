Oct 19 Datatec Limited

* Unaudited Results For The Six Months Ended 31 August 2016, Declaration Of Scrip Distribution With Cash Alternative

* Six month group revenue $3.04 billion (H1 FY16: $3.29 billion)

* Six month underlying earnings per share 12.5 us cents (H1 FY16: 16.6 us cents)

* Six month EBITDA $68.9 million (H1 FY16: $80.6 million)

* We anticipate a sequentially and comparatively better second half of FY17

* We anticipate a sequentially and comparatively better second half of FY17

* Board expects that full year FY17 underlying earnings per share will be better than prior year (FY16: 32 us cents)