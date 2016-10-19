Oct 19 Moody's:

* Moody's maintains stable outlook on the United Arab Emirates banking system

* Moody's on UAE - Expects real GDP growth of around 2.5% and 1.9% for 2016 and 2017, down from 3.2% in 2015.

* Moody's- Expect problem loans to increase modestly to around 5.5% of total loans by mid-2017 following a period of strong recovery

