HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 29 at 9:12 P.M. EST/0212 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
Oct 19 Kirloskar Industries Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 129.7 million rupees versus 267.9 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter total income from operations 7 million rupees versus 17.9 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2dmElBN Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
Jan 30 Australia shares saw broad-based losses on Monday after three sessions of gains as news of U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from several predominantly Muslim countries put investors on the back foot.
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos