BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines says FY net interest income 14.83 bln pesos
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
Oct 19 Singapore Exchange Ltd :
* Q1 net profit S$83 million, down 16%
* Q1 revenue S$191 million, down 13%
* Interim dividend per share 5 cents
* Qtrly derivatives revenue decreased S$20.1 million or 22% to S$70.8 million
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless