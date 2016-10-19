BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines says FY net interest income 14.83 bln pesos
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
Oct 19 Singapore Exchange Ltd :
* Q1 securities trading and clearing revenue decreased s$8.9 million or 16%
* Expect full year fy2017 operating expenses to be between s$420 million and s$430 million
* "participants reacting and adjusting to implications of brexit on european economy could result in a period of relatively subdued trading volumes"
* "will continue to be disciplined about costs" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless