UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 KBR Inc :
* KBR awarded pre-feed study for Indonesian LNG Regas project
* KBR will provide a pre-feed study for onshore LNG regasification and truck loading distribution facilities of aalng's proposed lng hub terminal
* KBR Inc - revenue associated with project was undisclosed & will be booked into backlog for co's engineering & construction business segment in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: