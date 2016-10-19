Oct 19 KBR Inc :

* KBR awarded pre-feed study for Indonesian LNG Regas project

* KBR will provide a pre-feed study for onshore LNG regasification and truck loading distribution facilities of aalng's proposed lng hub terminal

* KBR Inc - revenue associated with project was undisclosed & will be booked into backlog for co's engineering & construction business segment in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: