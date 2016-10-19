Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 19 Singapore Edevelopment Ltd :
* Bankruptcy proceedings in respect of judgment debt were commenced against liew sen keong
* "liew was unable to satisfy or compound amount claimed"
* "a bankruptcy order over mr. Liew was made by singapore high court on 18 october 2016"
* Refers to bankruptcy proceedings in respect of judgment debt were commenced against mr. Liew sen keong. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)