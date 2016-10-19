Oct 19 Singapore Edevelopment Ltd :

* Bankruptcy proceedings in respect of judgment debt were commenced against liew sen keong

* "liew was unable to satisfy or compound amount claimed"

* "a bankruptcy order over mr. Liew was made by singapore high court on 18 october 2016"

* Refers to bankruptcy proceedings in respect of judgment debt were commenced against mr. Liew sen keong.