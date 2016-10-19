BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines says FY net interest income 14.83 bln pesos
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
Oct 19 Singapore Exchange Ltd
* Update on sgx's proposed acquisition of Baltic Exchange
* "a court hearing has been fixed for 7 november 2016 to sanction proposed scheme of arrangement"
* Transaction is expected to be completed by end-november 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless