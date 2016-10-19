Oct 19 AutoBank AG :

* Intends cash capital increase against the issuance of up to 690,000 shares

* Subscriprion price set at 1.50 euro per share

* Share capital of the company will be increased from 12,895,318.00 euros by 690,000.00 euros to up to 13,585,318.00 euros ($14.93 million) Source text - bit.ly/2ejZs4k Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9099 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)