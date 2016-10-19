Oct 19 Emlak Konut REIT :

* Revises FY 2016 profit outlook to 1.8 billion lira ($585.90 million) from 1.5 billion lira

* Says FY profit outlook revised since planned projects have been completed faster than expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0722 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)