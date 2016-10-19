BRIEF-Neuren Pharmaceuticals completes Phase 2 trial in Pediatric Rett Syndrome
* Neuren completes phase 2 trial in Pediatric Rett Syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Alpha Mos Sa
* Announces 3.5 million euro ($3.9 million) reserved capital increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Neuren completes phase 2 trial in Pediatric Rett Syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Expect revenue for half to reach $10.0m and we expect to maintain gross margins above 70% and clinic profitability above 25%"
* Initiated work on two new oncology pipeline programs after executing a research collaboration agreement with Nant Capital Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: