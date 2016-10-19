Oct 19 Store Capital Corp -

* Issues $335 million a+ rated securities

* Sells $200 million in notes to address current needs

* $200 million of 10-year class A-1 notes were issued at interest rate of 3.96% and sold in private placement to institutional buyers

* Issued $135 million of 10.5-year class A-2 notes which were retained by store for future sale to qualified institutional buyers