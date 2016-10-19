Oct 19 KPIT Technologies Ltd

* KPIT Technologies Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 561.80 million rupees

* KPIT Technologies Ltd - sept quarter consol net sales 8.31 billion rupees

* KPIT Technologies Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 556.40 million rupees

* KPIT Technologies Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 738 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 8.13 billion rupees