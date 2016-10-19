UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Abitibi Royalties Inc
* Abitibi Royalties Inc - announces that Yamana Gold Inc's subsidiary, Brio Gold Inc, has filed a preliminary prospectus in each territory in Canada
* Abitibi Royalties Inc - preliminary prospectus is in connection with qualifying a secondary offering of Brio Gold common shares held by Yamana
* Abitibi Royalties Inc - will inform shareholders of co's decision to offer or sell its purchase rights once more information becomes available
* Says Abitibi Royalties owns 3.5 million shares in Yamana and is to receive purchase rights in connection with offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
