BRIEF-Neuren Pharmaceuticals completes Phase 2 trial in Pediatric Rett Syndrome
* Neuren completes phase 2 trial in Pediatric Rett Syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Ion Beam Applications Sa :
* Announces delivery and installation of cyclone 230 for a new proton therapy center in Dimitrovgrad
* Installation of facility started in August 2016. Acceptance of first treatment room is planned for end of 2017
* Proton therapy center in Dimitrovgrad will be IBA's first in Russian federation and is expected to treat up to 1,200 patients per year Source text: bit.ly/2e5zfZL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Neuren completes phase 2 trial in Pediatric Rett Syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Expect revenue for half to reach $10.0m and we expect to maintain gross margins above 70% and clinic profitability above 25%"
* Initiated work on two new oncology pipeline programs after executing a research collaboration agreement with Nant Capital Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: