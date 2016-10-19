UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):
* FCA US LLC is recalling certain model year 2016-2017 Jeep Wrangler vehicles made June 16, 2015-Aug 14, 2016
* Potential number of vehicles affected by FCA US recall is 182,308
* Front impact sensor wiring may be pulled until it detaches before signal is received by occupant restraint controller in crashes
* FCA recall is associated with airbags Further company coverage:
