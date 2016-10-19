UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Oxford Industries Inc :
* Oxford Industries Inc - affirming previously issued guidance for full fiscal 2016 year
* Oxford Industries Inc - expects Q3 of fiscal 2016 to be negatively impacted by Hurricane Matthew and recent bankruptcy filing by Hanjin Shipping
* Oxford Industries - Hurricane Matthew resulted in lost sales for Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide in Florida, Georgia, north and south Carolina
* Oxford Industries - Hanjin Shipping bankruptcy will result in shipping delays for Lilly Pulitzer product into Q4 that otherwise would have shipped in Q3
* FY earnings per share view $3.76, revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2eFty6E) Further company coverage:
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: