BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines says FY net interest income 14.83 bln pesos
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
Oct 19 RBL Bank Ltd
* RBL Bank Ltd - sept-quarter net profit 898.9 million rupees versus 669.3 million rupees year ago
* RBL Bank Ltd - sept-quarter interest earned 9.02 billion rupees versus 6.64 billion rupees year ago
* RBL Bank Ltd - sept-quarter provisions 495.8 million rupees versus 223 million rupees year ago
* RBL Bank Ltd - sept-quarter gross NPA 1.10 percent versus 1.13 percent previous quarter
* RBL Bank Ltd - sept-quarter net NPA 0.55 percent versus 0.66 percent previous quarter Source text - (bit.ly/2dqbaZD) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless