Oct 19 Lannett Company Inc :

* Lannett comments on FDA proposal regarding methylphenidate extended release tablets

* Lannett company - will seek to withdraw approval of co's abbreviated new drug application for methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablets

* Lannett company inc - "remain confident that our methylphenidate er products are safe and effective"

* Lannett company - has until Nov 17, 2016 to request hearing and until Dec 19, 2016 to submit all data, information and analyses upon which request for a hearing relies

* Lannett company inc - fda's proposal includes an opportunity for lannett to request a hearing on the matter