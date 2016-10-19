Oct 19 DiGi.Com Bhd

* Novation agreement was entered into between Digi Telecommunications, Prabhu Money Transfer Sdn Bhd and the vendor

* In conjunction with novation agreement, DTSB entered into a sale and transfer of asset agreement with Prabhu

* Sale and transfer of asset agreement for a total cash consideration of 1.5 million RGT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: