Oct 19 (Reuters) -

* Egyptian Stock Exchange says listing committee approves to list Naeem Holding's Capital decrease to $198.8 million from $283.9 million

* Listing committee approves Naeem Holding Capital decrease through decrease in par value of each share to $0.7 from $1

* Listing committee says Naeem Holding Capital changes to be applied to EGX database effective Oct 31 trading session Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: