BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines says FY net interest income 14.83 bln pesos
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
Oct 19 Secure Trust Bank Plc
* Sir Henry Angest steps down as chairman
* Sir henry Angest steps down as chairman of Secure Trust Bank Plc: Lord Forsyth becomes chairman
* Angest will remain a non-executive director of company and chairman of remuneration committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless