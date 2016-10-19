BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines says FY net interest income 14.83 bln pesos
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
Oct 19 Faisal Islamic Bank Of Egypt Sae
* Egyptian exchange says listing committee approves to list Faisal Islamic Bank Of Egypt's increase in issued capital to $356.1 million from $296.8 million Source:(bit.ly/2egEpTe) Further company coverage:
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless