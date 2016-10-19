Oct 19 Cerulean Pharma Inc

* Cerulean announces $20 million firm commitment at-the-market stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund

* Cerulean Pharma immediately following execution of purchase agreement, aspire purchased 800,000 shares of common stock for $1.25 per share

* Cerulean Pharma in connection with entering into purchase agreement, Cerulean issued 700,000 commitment shares to Aspire

* Cerulean has right to sell up to remaining $19.0 million of its common stock to aspire over a 24-month period